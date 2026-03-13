Friday 3/13/26: Wisconsin Supreme Court race, Iranian students speak on current conflict, Peeps exhibition
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about the upcoming state Supreme Court election and what’s at stake in this race. Then, we hear from Iranian students studying at UW-Milwaukee who support the US military actions in their home country. Plus, we help you plan a trip to the Racine Art Museum to see the Peeps Exhibition in Wandering Wisconsin.
Guests:
- Barry Burden, politics professor and director of the Elections Research Center at UW-Madison
- Tyler Potter, marketing and communications specialist at the Racine Art Museum
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
- Brian Ewig, producer “Wisconsin’s Underground Railroad"
- Rob Biko Baker, director of undergraduate studies in the department of African & African Diaspora Studies at UW-Milwaukee