© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Friday 3/13/26: Wisconsin Supreme Court race, Iranian students speak on current conflict, Peeps exhibition

Published March 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about the upcoming state Supreme Court election and what’s at stake in this race. Then, we hear from Iranian students studying at UW-Milwaukee who support the US military actions in their home country. Plus, we help you plan a trip to the Racine Art Museum to see the Peeps Exhibition in Wandering Wisconsin.

Guests:

Lake Effect