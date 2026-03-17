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Lake Effect

Tuesday 3/17/26: MIlwuakee County District 7 candidates, NWS and you, Survivor watch party

Published March 17, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we speak with candidates for Milwaukee County Board’s District 7 and learn why they feel fit for the job. Following the major snowstorm that hit Wisconsin, we look into what the National Weather Service provides for people. Plus, we speak with fans of the reality TV show "Survivor" who got together in Milwaukee last week for a watch party.

Guests:

  • Felicia Martin, current Milwaukee County Supervisor for District 7
  • Stacy Smiter, candidate for Milwaukee County Supervisor for District 7
  • Paul Roebber, professor emeritus of atmospheric science at UW-Milwaukee
  • Tim Halbach, warning coordination meteorologist at Milwaukee’s National Weather Service
Lake Effect