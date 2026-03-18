Wednesday 3/18/26: Milwaukee County District 9 candidates, economic check-in, Beats Me
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with candidates for Milwaukee County Board’s District 9 and learn why they feel fit for the job. Then, in our economy check-in we speak with a woman who has been living out of her van as she looks for housing. Plus, you won’t find African language college courses at Milwaukee colleges and where you can find them – is being limited.
Guests:
- Maqsood Khan, Milwaukee County Board District 9 candidate
- Patti Logsdon, Milwaukee County Board Supervisor for District 9
- Sharol Britton, Milwaukeean looking for work
- Adeola Agoke, director of the African Languages Program at UW-Madison
- Luis Madureira, chair of the African Cultural Studies department at UW-Madison
- Rachel Buff, professor of history at UW-Milwaukee who specializes in immigration