© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Friday 3/20/26: Beats Me, economic check-in, Swing State of the Union

Published March 20, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we find out where you can find African language courses in the state. Then, in our economy check-in we speak with a woman who has been living out of her van as she looks for housing. Plus, we explore the ways that judges are held accountable.

Guests:

  • Adeola Agoke, director of the African Languages Program at UW-Madison
  • Luis Madureira, chair of the African Cultural Studies department at UW-Madison
  • Sharol Britton, Milwaukeean looking for work
Lake Effect