Friday 3/20/26: Beats Me, economic check-in, Swing State of the Union
Today on Lake Effect, we find out where you can find African language courses in the state. Then, in our economy check-in we speak with a woman who has been living out of her van as she looks for housing. Plus, we explore the ways that judges are held accountable.
Guests:
- Adeola Agoke, director of the African Languages Program at UW-Madison
- Luis Madureira, chair of the African Cultural Studies department at UW-Madison
- Sharol Britton, Milwaukeean looking for work