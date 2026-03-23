Monday 3/23/26: Milwaukee Soldiers Home, Books and Beyond, Betty Brinn artist-in-residence
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the history of the Milwaukee Soldiers Home and how it’s helped generations of veterans. Then, we head to the Rare Books Room at Central Library to learn about one of their rarest items - a complete collection of Audubon prints. Plus, we talk to this year’s artist-in-residence at Milwaukee's Betty Brinn Children’s Museum.
Guests:
- Maryann Lazarski, producer at Milwaukee PBS
- Scottie Lee Meyers, producer at Milwaukee PBS
- Annie Kubes, senior director at Milwaukee Recreation
- Timothy Rush, rare books librarian at the MPL central branch
- Malik Johnson, musician and this year’s artist-in-residence at Betty Brinn Children’s Museum