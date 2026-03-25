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Lake Effect

Wednesday 3/25/26: Affordable childcare strategies, bygone movie palaces, Books and Beyond

Published March 25, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, a new report looks at strategies Wisconsin policymakers could take to make childcare more affordable. Then, we learn about Milwaukee's bygone movie palaces – and what happened to them. Plus, in our Books and Beyond series we explore the impact of Milwaukee Public Library’s Entrepreneur-in-Residence program.

Guests:

  • Sara Shaw, deputy research director at the Wisconsin Policy Forum
  • Matthew Prigge. local historian and librarian at Marquette University
  • Kristina Gomez, library services manager for the business and technology department at Milwaukee Public Library
  • Eli Rivera, co-founder and CEO of The Way Out
  • Andrew Stern, senior planner of historic preservation for the City of Milwaukee
Lake Effect