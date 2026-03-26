Thursday 3/26/26: Swing State of the Union, Renaissance Theaterworks, Chirp Chat
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the different philosophies for interpreting our state’s constitution and why it's important to understand ahead of the April election. Then, we speak with the co-founder of Renaissance Theaterworks who is retiring after more than 30 years of artistic leadership. Plus, we bring you a new Chirp Chat where we learn how you can welcome birds to your garden this spring.
Guests:
- Suzan Fete, co-founder and artistic director of Renaissance Theaterworks
- Mariette Nowak, author of "Birdscaping for Wisconsin and the Great Lakes Region"
- Danielle St. Louis, author of "A Dog Lover’s Guide to Hiking Wisconsin State Parks"