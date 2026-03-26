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Lake Effect

Thursday 3/26/26: Swing State of the Union, Renaissance Theaterworks, Chirp Chat

Published March 26, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about the different philosophies for interpreting our state’s constitution and why it's important to understand ahead of the April election. Then, we speak with the co-founder of Renaissance Theaterworks who is retiring after more than 30 years of artistic leadership. Plus, we bring you a new Chirp Chat where we learn how you can welcome birds to your garden this spring.

Guests:

Lake Effect