Friday 3/27/26: Affordable childcare strategies, Marquette graduation speech controversy, Chirp Chat
Today on Lake Effect, we look at a report that explores ways Wisconsin policymakers could make childcare more affordable. Then, we learn why graduating students at Marquette are pushing back on the university’s choice of commencement speaker. Plus, we bring you a new Chirp Chat where we learn how you can welcome birds to your garden this spring.
Guests:
- Sara Shaw, deputy research director at the Wisconsin Policy Forum
- Elena Metinidis, reporter at Marquette Wire
- Samer Ghani, photographer and filmmaker
- Mariette Nowak, author of "Birdscaping for Wisconsin and the Great Lakes Region"