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Lake Effect

Friday 3/27/26: Affordable childcare strategies, Marquette graduation speech controversy, Chirp Chat

Published March 27, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at a report that explores ways Wisconsin policymakers could make childcare more affordable. Then, we learn why graduating students at Marquette are pushing back on the university’s choice of commencement speaker. Plus, we bring you a new Chirp Chat where we learn how you can welcome birds to your garden this spring.

Guests:

Lake Effect