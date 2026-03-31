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Lake Effect

Tuesday 3/31/26: State Supreme Court candidate interviews, Wisconsin whey economics

Published March 31, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we hear from the candidates seeking election to the Wisconsin Supreme Court – Judge Maria Lazar and Judge Chris Taylor. We also learn about the increasing demand for whey – a byproduct of cheesemaking.

Guests:

  • Judge Maria Lazar, candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice
  • Judge Chris Taylor, candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice
  • Drew Dawson, freelance writer for Milwaukee Magazine
Lake Effect