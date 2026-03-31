Tuesday 3/31/26: State Supreme Court candidate interviews, Wisconsin whey economics
Today on Lake Effect, we hear from the candidates seeking election to the Wisconsin Supreme Court – Judge Maria Lazar and Judge Chris Taylor. We also learn about the increasing demand for whey – a byproduct of cheesemaking.
Guests:
- Judge Maria Lazar, candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice
- Judge Chris Taylor, candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice
- Drew Dawson, freelance writer for Milwaukee Magazine