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Lake Effect

Wednesday 4/15/26: Rules of recycling, Now! More! Yes!, Torchy Timberloss

Published April 15, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we help you understand what can and can’t be recycled. Then, we explore ‘Now! More! Yes!’ A documentary about a local, used car salesman with an unusual origin story. Plus, we learn about Torchy Timberloss — Wisconsin’s very own fire mascot.

Guests:

  • Max Hey, director of "Now! More! Yes!"
  • Catherine Koele, wildfire prevention specialist with Wisconsin DNR
  • Michele Witecha, prescribed fire specialist with Wisconsin DNR
  • Patricia Coorough Burke, curator of the geology collections at the Milwaukee Public Museum
Lake Effect