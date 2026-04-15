Wednesday 4/15/26: Rules of recycling, Now! More! Yes!, Torchy Timberloss
Today on Lake Effect, we help you understand what can and can’t be recycled. Then, we explore ‘Now! More! Yes!’ A documentary about a local, used car salesman with an unusual origin story. Plus, we learn about Torchy Timberloss — Wisconsin’s very own fire mascot.
Guests:
- Max Hey, director of "Now! More! Yes!"
- Catherine Koele, wildfire prevention specialist with Wisconsin DNR
- Michele Witecha, prescribed fire specialist with Wisconsin DNR
- Patricia Coorough Burke, curator of the geology collections at the Milwaukee Public Museum