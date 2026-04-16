Thursday 4/16/26: How to Evict Your Landlord part one, Paralyzed by Hope, All of the Above
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about the legal trouble one out of state landlord is facing in Milwaukee and how his renters are fighting for their rights. Then, we speak with the co-director of the new documentary, “Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story.” Plus, hear from a documentary filmmaker who turned her camera on the students of a world religions class at a public high school.
Guests:
- Neil Berkeley, co-director of the new documentary “Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story"
- Lily Qi, producer of the documentary "All of the Above"