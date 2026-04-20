Friday 4/17/26: Uecker doc, dioramas, All of the Above
Today on Lake Effect, the filmmakers behind the new “UECK” documentary share what it was like to work with the local legend, Bob Uecker. Then, we learn how the Milwaukee Public Museum’s muskrat diorama habitat changed the way museums present information. Plus, we learn about Torchy Timberloss — Wisconsin’s very own fire mascot.
Guests:
- Michael Vollmann, co-director of the new documentary “UECK"
- Steve Farr, co-director of the new documentary “UECK"
- Dr. Ellen Censky, president and CEO of the Milwaukee Public Museum
- Michele Witecha, prescribed fire specialist with Wisconsin DNR
- Patricia Coorough Burke, curator of the geology collections at the Milwaukee Public Museum
- Lily Qi, producer of the documentary "All of the Above"