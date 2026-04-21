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Lake Effect

Tuesday 4/21/26: tornadoes & severe weather update, Knowles-Nelson Stewardship program ending, Milwaukee Film Fest

Published April 21, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about the record-breaking severe weather that tore through Wisconsin last week. Then, we learn about the ending of the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship program and the potential impact. We speak with the filmmaker of, Your Attention Please, a film about the impact of social media. Plus, we tell you about the Cine Sin Frontera programming at the Milwaukee Film Fest.

Guests:

  • Kevin Scharfenberg, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Green Bay
  • Terry Bay, facilities and lands bureau director for the Wisconsin DNR
  • Sara Robin, director of Your Attention Please
  • Jack LeMay, write of Your Attention Please
  • Kristin Bride, participant in Your Attention Please
  • Paula Lovo, Cine Sin Fronteras programmer
Lake Effect