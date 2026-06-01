Monday 6/1/26: 'It's All Local', UWM multicultural center consolidation, U.S. & El Salvador, locally made amaretto
Today on Lake Effect, we explore a new book by Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy on how politicians can reconnect with the communities they represent. Then, a UW-Milwaukee student reacts to the university's pause on consolidating its multicultural centers. We examine how El Salvador has aided the U.S.' mass deportation efforts. Plus, meet a local man whose amaretto recipe is in the running for a Good Food Award.
Guests:
- Bryan Kennedy, Mayor of Glendale & author of "It's All Local"
- Sierra Lee, UW-Milwaukee student
- Jose Luis Sanz, journalist
- Adriana Beltran, executive director of the Seattle International Foundation
- Anthony Scalabrino, amaretto maker