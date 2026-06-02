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Lake Effect

Tuesday 6/2/26: Head Start and ICE, Pride Month at the movies, Eventini

Published June 2, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how the federal immigration crackdown is impacting children who attend Head Start. Then, we learn about Milwaukee Film’s Pride Month programming. Plus, we tell you about a Milwaukee-made platform that can help improve how food trucks operate.

Guests:

Lake Effect