Tuesday 6/2/26: Head Start and ICE, Pride Month at the movies, Eventini
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how the federal immigration crackdown is impacting children who attend Head Start. Then, we learn about Milwaukee Film’s Pride Month programming. Plus, we tell you about a Milwaukee-made platform that can help improve how food trucks operate.
Guests:
- Jennie Mauer, executive director of the Wisconsin Head Start Association
- Jack Feria, GenreQueer and shorts programmer at Milwaukee Film
- Jesus Gonzalez, co-owner of Zócalo Food Park and the co-founder of Eventini
- Jaden Brozynski, co-founder of Eventini
- Tea Krulos, journalist and author