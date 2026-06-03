Wednesday 6/3/26: The Milwaukee Socialists part three, 'Sanctuary', Paula Poundstone

Today on Lake Effect, we explore how Mayor Daniel Hoan reshaped the city, as part of our series on the Milwaukee socialists. Then, we talk with the Wisconsin author of a new novel that takes place in the aftermath of climate disasters. We also chat with comedian Paula Poundstone about how she formed her signature audience interactions into her standup. Plus, we visit a Milwaukee barbershop that hosts pop-up health clinics for the community.

Guests:

