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Lake Effect

Thursday 6/4/26: Mayor Johnson on housing affordability, Lake Michigan Coast Guard, Bubbler Talk

Published June 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we hear what the city of Milwaukee is doing to increase housing options and improve affordability. Then, we meet Lake Michigan’s new Coast Guard commander and learn about preparations for the summer. Plus, we listen back to an episode of Bubbler Talk about what happens after zoo animals die, and we talk to Lake Effect producer Xcaret Nuñez about reporting the piece.

Guests:

  • Cavalier Johnson, Mayor of Milwaukee
  • Captain Rhianna Macon, U.S. Coast Guard commander of sector Lake Michigan
Lake Effect