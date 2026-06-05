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Lake Effect

Friday 6/5/26: Head Start and ICE, The Milwaukee Socialists part three, Paula Poundstone

Published June 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at how the federal immigration crackdown is impacting children who attend Head Start. Then, we learn about the nation’s longest serving socialist mayor: Daniel Hoan. Plus, we chat with comedian Paula Poundstone about how she formed her signature audience interactions into her standup.

Guests:

Lake Effect