Friday 6/5/26: Head Start and ICE, The Milwaukee Socialists part three, Paula Poundstone
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how the federal immigration crackdown is impacting children who attend Head Start. Then, we learn about the nation’s longest serving socialist mayor: Daniel Hoan. Plus, we chat with comedian Paula Poundstone about how she formed her signature audience interactions into her standup.
Guests:
- Jennie Mauer, executive director of the Wisconsin Head Start Association
- Paula Poundstone, comedian and host of the comedy podcast “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone”
- Anthony Scalabrino, amaretto maker