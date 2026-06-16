Tuesday 6/16/26: Milwaukee's first Juneteenth, Oneida Pow Wow, cocktails to try, Brandy Clark
Today on Lake Effect, we hear the story of the first Juneteenth celebration in Milwaukee, almost 55 years ago. We get a preview of the annual Oneida Pow Wow. We speak with singer, songwriter and musician Brandy Clark ahead of her performance in Milwaukee. We have the latest Bar Talk with cocktail writer Robert Simonson.
Guests:
- Margaret Henningson, founder of Milwaukee Juneteenth celebration
- Michelle Anderson Danforth, Onedia Nation Marketing and Tourism Director
- Amanda Weibel, Travel Wisconsin
- Robert Simonson, cocktail writer
- Brandy Clark, musician