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Lake Effect

Tuesday 6/16/26: Milwaukee's first Juneteenth, Oneida Pow Wow, cocktails to try, Brandy Clark

Published June 16, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we hear the story of the first Juneteenth celebration in Milwaukee, almost 55 years ago. We get a preview of the annual Oneida Pow Wow. We speak with singer, songwriter and musician Brandy Clark ahead of her performance in Milwaukee. We have the latest Bar Talk with cocktail writer Robert Simonson.

Guests:

  • Margaret Henningson, founder of Milwaukee Juneteenth celebration
  • Michelle Anderson Danforth, Onedia Nation Marketing and Tourism Director
  • Amanda Weibel, Travel Wisconsin
  • Robert Simonson, cocktail writer
  • Brandy Clark, musician
Lake Effect