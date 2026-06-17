Wednesday 6/17/26: School racial achievement gap, 'Winter Hymns', Summerfest Week 1 Preview
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about the racial achievement gap in Wisconsin schools and what's being done to try to solve it. We speak with the director of "Winter Hymns," a film made in Wisconsin that features the day in the life of a palliative care doctor. Plus, we have a preview of the first weekend of Summerfest.
Guests:
- Dr. Brenda Cassellius, superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools
- Nathan Deming, writer and director of “Winter Hymns”
- Carolann Grzybowski, DJ at 88.9 Radio Milwaukee
- Anthony Foster, HYFIN Music Director