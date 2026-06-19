© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Friday 6/19/26: Milwaukee's first Juneteenth, racial achievement gaps in Wisconsin schools, Oneida Pow Wow

Published June 19, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about the racial achievement gap in Wisconsin schools and what’s being done to try and solve it. Then, we hear the story of the first Juneteenth celebration in Milwaukee – 55 years ago. Plus, we tell you about the upcoming Oneida Pow Wow and what you can see and experience at the event.

Guests:

  • Dr. Brenda Cassellius, superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools
  • Dr. Robert Baker, director of undergraduate studies in the department of African & African Diaspora Studies at UW-Milwaukee
  • Margaret Henningson, pioneer of Milwaukee's annual Juneteenth celebration
  • Michelle Anderson Danforth, marketing and tourism director for the Oneida Nation
  • Amanda Weibel, communications office for Travel Wisconsin
Lake Effect