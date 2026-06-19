Friday 6/19/26: Milwaukee's first Juneteenth, racial achievement gaps in Wisconsin schools, Oneida Pow Wow
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about the racial achievement gap in Wisconsin schools and what’s being done to try and solve it. Then, we hear the story of the first Juneteenth celebration in Milwaukee – 55 years ago. Plus, we tell you about the upcoming Oneida Pow Wow and what you can see and experience at the event.
Guests:
- Dr. Brenda Cassellius, superintendent of Milwaukee Public Schools
- Dr. Robert Baker, director of undergraduate studies in the department of African & African Diaspora Studies at UW-Milwaukee
- Margaret Henningson, pioneer of Milwaukee's annual Juneteenth celebration
- Michelle Anderson Danforth, marketing and tourism director for the Oneida Nation
- Amanda Weibel, communications office for Travel Wisconsin