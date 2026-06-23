© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Tuesday 6/23/26: Wisconsin teachers apprentice, Wisconsin Cartoonist Laureate, 'Summertime' origins

Published June 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Wisconsin’s teachers' apprenticeship program and why it may not be able to continue. Then, we speak with Wisconsin’s first Cartoonist Laureate. Plus, we talk about the origins and evolution of the iconic jazz song, “Summertime.”

Guests:

Lake Effect