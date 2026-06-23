Tuesday 6/23/26: Wisconsin teachers apprentice, Wisconsin Cartoonist Laureate, 'Summertime' origins
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about Wisconsin’s teachers' apprenticeship program and why it may not be able to continue. Then, we speak with Wisconsin’s first Cartoonist Laureate. Plus, we talk about the origins and evolution of the iconic jazz song, “Summertime.”
Guests:
- Miranda Dunlap, reporter covering education and workforce issues at Wisconsin Watch
- Paul Noth, Wisconsin Cartoonist Laureate
- Lauie Winters, executive director of the Museum of Wisconsin Art
- Chris Wilde, co-founder of the Queer Zine Archive Project
- Milo Miller, co-founder of the Queer Zine Archive Project
- Jason McKinney, opera singer, educator and music director