Monday 8/10/26: What to know before tomorrow's election, Wisconsin State Fair archives, Bay View history
Today on Lake Effect, we recap how the field of Democratic gubernatorial candidates has changed ahead of tomorrow’s primary election in Wisconsin. Then, we talk about what you need to know before you vote. Plus, we check out the Wisconsin State Fair archives, and learn about the man who helped make it happen.
Guests:
- Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission
- Ron Winkler, Bay View historian and author