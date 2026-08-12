Wednesday 8/12/26: primary election results, rise of socialism, 'It's All Local', Torchy Timberloss
Today, we share a roundup of the primary election results and look at which candidates will be on the ballot in November. Then, we look at how the socialist party has evolved into the Democratic Socialists of America today. We speak with the mayor of Glendale about his book, It's All Local. Plus, we learn about Wisconsin's own fire prevention mascot, Torchy Timberloss.
Guests:
- John Dessinger, member of the Democratic Socialists of America
- Bryan Kennedy, mayor of Glendale & author of It’s All Local: Saving Democracy From the Ground Up
- Catherine Koele, wildfire prevention specialist with DNR
- Michele Witecha, prescribed fire specialist with Wisconsin DNR