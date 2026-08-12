© 2026 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lake Effect

Wednesday 8/12/26: primary election results, rise of socialism, 'It's All Local', Torchy Timberloss

Published August 12, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT

Today, we share a roundup of the primary election results and look at which candidates will be on the ballot in November. Then, we look at how the socialist party has evolved into the Democratic Socialists of America today. We speak with the mayor of Glendale about his book, It's All Local. Plus, we learn about Wisconsin's own fire prevention mascot, Torchy Timberloss.

Guests:

  • John Dessinger, member of the Democratic Socialists of America
  • Bryan Kennedy, mayor of Glendale & author of It’s All Local: Saving Democracy From the Ground Up
  • Catherine Koele, wildfire prevention specialist with DNR
  • Michele Witecha, prescribed fire specialist with Wisconsin DNR
Lake Effect