Thursday 8/13/26: Looking ahead to the November election, 'Horsegirls', MKELoveLetter
Today on Lake Effect, we continue our analysis of this week’s primary election and look at what’s ahead in the general election. Then we speak with the producer of “Horsegirls” - a film about a young woman with autism discovering the world of hobby horsing while trying to prove her independence. Plus, we tell you about one Milwaukee woman sharing random acts of kindness through love letters.
Guests:
- Barry Burden, politics professor and director of the Elections Research Center at UW-Madison
- Alix Madigan, producer of the film “Horsegirls”
- Brenda DeVita, artistic director at the American Players Theater
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
- Katrina Lord, creator of MKELoveLetter