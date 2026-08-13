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Lake Effect

Thursday 8/13/26: Looking ahead to the November election, 'Horsegirls', MKELoveLetter

Published August 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we continue our analysis of this week’s primary election and look at what’s ahead in the general election. Then we speak with the producer of “Horsegirls” - a film about a young woman with autism discovering the world of hobby horsing while trying to prove her independence. Plus, we tell you about one Milwaukee woman sharing random acts of kindness through love letters.

Guests:

Lake Effect