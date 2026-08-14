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Lake Effect

Friday 8/14/26: Flooding and schools, Wisconsin State Fair archives, MKELoveLetter

Published August 14, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Today on Lake Effect, we look at the lessons learned from last year's historic floods and how schools are preparing for severe weather in the future. Then, we check out the Wisconsin State Fair archives and learn about the man who helped make it happen. Plus, we tell you about one Milwaukee woman sharing random acts of kindness through love letters.

Guests:

Lake Effect