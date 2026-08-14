Friday 8/14/26: Flooding and schools, Wisconsin State Fair archives, MKELoveLetter
Today on Lake Effect, we look at the lessons learned from last year's historic floods and how schools are preparing for severe weather in the future. Then, we check out the Wisconsin State Fair archives and learn about the man who helped make it happen. Plus, we tell you about one Milwaukee woman sharing random acts of kindness through love letters.
Guests:
- Chad Berginnis, executive director of the Association of State Floodplain Managers
- Jan Serr, Milwaukee-based artist
- Alix Madigan, producer of the film “Horsegirls”
- Katrina Lord, creator of MKELoveLetter