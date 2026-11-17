Tuesday 11/17/26: Housing First, 'Silent City' reporting, Milwaukee Tool Library, Pong
Today on Lake Effect, we tell you about the history and evidence behind the Housing First approach to helping those experiencing homelessness. We talk with Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Ashley Luthern about her series of reporting on multiple crimes in Milwaukee. We learn about the Milwaukee Tool Library where you can check out tools for free. Plus, share the history of the game, Pong.
Guests:
- Sam Tsemberis, CEO of the Pathways Housing First Institute & founder of the Housing First approach to homelessness
- Ashley Luthern, investigative reporter at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Evan Maruszewski, Milwaukee Tool Library’s founder and director of operations
- Meg Zimont, Milwaukee Tool Library’s Chairman of the Board
- Michael Newman, professor of English at UW-Milwaukee