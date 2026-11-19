Thursday 11/19/26: baseball players from Dominican Republic, Wandering Wisconsin, Hissy Kits
Today on Lake Effect, we look at why so many baseball players come from the Dominican Republic and who is really benefiting. We look at the health issues Millennials are facing. We help you plan a trip to the Christkindlemarkt in Door County in a new Wandering Wisconsin. Plus, we meet the Hissy Kits. A music performance duo that dresses up as cats.
Guests:
- Gus Garcia Roberts, reporter for ProPublica
- Patty Starr, President and CEO of the Health Action Council
- Craig Kurtzweil, vice president of the UnitedHealthcare Center for Advanced Analytics
- Lisa O’Hearn, products chair for the Door County Christkindlemarkt
- Amanda Weibel, communications officer for Travel Wisconsin
- The Hissy Kits