Monday 11/23/26: MPS growing greens, Capitol Notes, Abolish ICE movement, Milwaukee Music Roundup
Today on Lake Effect, we learn about some MPS schools that are growing greens in their classrooms. We look at how state politics could play in the last few weeks of the year. We talk with Francesca Hong about the movement to abolish ICE. Plus, we hear new local music in the Milwaukee Music Roundup.
Guests:
- Dan Graves, middle school science teacher at Maryland Avenue Montessori
- JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics
- Francesca Hong, Wisconsin State Representative
- Matt Wild, co-found of Milwaukee Record