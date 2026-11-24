Tuesday 11/24/26: Carmen Pitre, Fondy winter market, 'Cream City Chaos'
Today on Lake Effect, we speak with the leader of the Sojourner Family Peace Center and Betty Award recipient, Carmen Pitre. Then, we learn about the Fondy Food Center’s winter market which has a new home this winter. Plus, we tell you about a video game that takes players back to Milwaukee’s east side in the 1990s.
Guests:
- Carmen Pitre, president and CEO of the Sojourner Family Peace Center
- Venice Williams, executive director of Alice’s Garden and the Fondy Food Center
- Tobias Fudge, special collections librarian at Milwaukee Public Library
- Anna Lardinois, author of "Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes"
- Rich Altenbach, creator of the game "Cream City Chaos: Origins"