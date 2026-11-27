Friday 11/27/26: Diet culture, saunas and winter, historic recipes at the library
Today on Lake Effect, we examine the impact of diet culture with the hosts of “Food, We Need to Talk.” Then, we learn how visiting saunas can be a relaxing way to get through Wisconsin winters. Plus, we share some historic recipes you can find at the Milwaukee Public Library.
Guests:
- Juna Gjata, co-host of WBUR podcast “Food, We Need To Talk”
- Dr. Eddie Phillips, co-host of WBUR podcast “Food, We Need To Talk”
- Stefan Schnitzer, director of Environmental Studies and Environmental Science at Marquette University
- Bridget Fogarty, reporter for Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
- Aaron Sherer, executive director of the Paine Art Center and Gardens
- Kristina Gómez, library services manager at Milwaukee Public Library