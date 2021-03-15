-
The nation faces a grim milestone of having a record number of overdose deaths in 2020. One expert says social isolation increased the risk of dying from an overdose.
Most teenagers’ worlds revolve around school, friends and family. But one Milwaukee teen has also dedicated himself to fighting the opioid epidemic.Neil…
Drug and alcohol abuse and addiction are a nationwide problem. Wisconsin is no exception. To help address this issue in Ripon, Wis., the Ripon Police…
COVID-19 has implemented immediate challenges to our health care system and the health of the country. And these immediate and long-term changes pose an…
Milwaukee County continues to fight an opioid crisis. Overdose deaths peaked in 2017, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner. But fatalities…
The Latino population faces many challenges when it comes to barriers to care for addiction — including English proficiency, lack of insurance, and the…
In general, an estimated 80% of people needing treatment for substance abuse in Wisconsin are not either seeking it or receiving it. Latinos in particular…