The Trump administration asked, and the Supreme Court allowed, for a suspension to a lower court order that extends the census schedule. The move sharpens the threat of an incomplete count.
The shortened schedule for the 2020 census increases the risk of significantly decreasing data quality, according to an internal Census Bureau document obtained by the House Oversight Committee.
The 2020 Census has faced a lot of hurdles. Aside from the coronavirus pandemic, widespread unrest, and economic turmoil, it was recently announced that…
Under pressure to meet legal deadlines that Congress hasn't changed despite pandemic-related delays, the Census Bureau announced a new end date after NPR reported that door knocking will be cut short.
The coronavirus has altered countless plans — including those by people coordinating the U.S. census.Taken every 10 years, the census is a tally of the…
In cities and states throughout the country, census takers have been preparing to ramp up their efforts this month. Already, the 2020 census has been…
The 2020 census will impact the nation — from determining how much federal money will go to states, to dividing congressional seats, to helping city…
Shortly after returning home from school one day in spring 2010, luscely Flores, who was 13 at the time, and her mother heard a knock on the door. Peering…
The U.S. census counts incarcerated people as residents of where they are imprisoned. In many prison towns, that has led to voting districts made up primarily of prisoners who can't vote.
The 2020 census is critical for all states. One important reason? It determines how much money each state gets from the federal government for the next…