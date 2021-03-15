-
Milwaukee city leaders continue to look for enterprises to locate in the struggling Century City Business Park on the north side. That’s after Strauss…
-
Now that Strauss Brands has dropped its plan to build a slaughterhouse, some Milwaukeeans are wondering what's next for Century City. That's the former…
-
When Strauss Brands first announced its plan to open a meat packing facility in Milwaukee, there was little fanfare. But as the community learned more…
-
Updated on Oct. 21 at 12:40 p.m.Strauss Brands is no longer looking to build a slaughterhouse at Century City, which is on Milwaukee's north side, the…
-
Milwaukee officials announced Thursday that train manufacturer TALGO will be expanding at Century City. It was the second announcement in as many weeks…
-
Mayor Tom Barrett says Talgo plans to refurbish rail cars for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority at Milwaukee's Century…
-
It was not long ago that the national narrative surrounding Detroit was overwhelmingly - almost universally - negative. The city was bankrupt, the school…
-
Could jobs be headed to Milwaukee's north side? A local businessman is hopeful, and he’s talking with others.Tim Sullivan used to lead South Milwaukee…
-
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation awarded $350,000 to M-WERC, the Mid-West Energy Research Consortium, to launch a 12-week, mentor-driven…
-
The Milwaukee-based Public Policy Forum issued a report earlier this fall analyzing the success of the Menomonee Valley's rebirth. One of the aims of the…