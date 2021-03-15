-
This legislative cycle, Republicans around the country have proposed hundreds of bills that would restrict access to voting, taking aim at issues like…
Wisconsin election officials cleared the way Tuesday for special voting deputies to return to nursing homes ahead of the April 6 elections.Wisconsin law…
The push for ranked-choice voting in Wisconsin gained steam on Wednesday with the introduction of a bipartisan bill in the state Legislature, a move…
Democrat Alex Lasry, a 33-year-old Milwaukee Bucks executive and son of a billionaire, announced Wednesday that he's running for the U.S. Senate in 2022…
Updated Wednesday at 11:25 a.m. CTThe race for Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction is a little less crowded, after voters narrowed a…
The spring primary is Tuesday, and despite 72% of voting-age adults in Wisconsin casting ballot in the 2020 presidential election, election officials…
After the Feb. 16 Primary Election, the field for Wisconsin State Superintendent for Public Instruction has narrowed from seven to two people — Deborah…
Turnout is expected to be low next week in Wisconsin's spring primary election, where there's one low-profile state race on the ballot in addition to more…
The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Friday voted to allow on the ballot a former lawmaker running for a vacancy in the state Senate, rejecting a…
Voting is the foundation of democracy, and we must make voting easier for communities that have been historically disenfranchised. That's a firmly held…