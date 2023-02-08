Search Query
Fixing Stuff
This Black-owned shop is keeping the art of shoe-shining alive in Milwaukee
Lina Tran
Shoe-shining and repair is one way to extend the life of your shoes — and avoid the fast fashion cycle, which comes at a cost to our wallets and the environment.
Listen
•
4:58