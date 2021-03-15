Freight Rail

-
Several hundred tanker cars are parked in a north side Milwaukee neighborhood. They’ve been there for months, and neighbors are afraid the cars could…
Two tanker derailments over the weekend in Wisconsin have put some people on edge. On Saturday, more than 18,000 gallons of ethanol cascaded out of train…
UPDATE: Earlier this month, emergency responders told the the city's public works committee that if a rail crisis occurred in downtown Milwaukee up to a…
Since mid-February, four accidents in the U.S. and Canada have heightened concerns over transporting oil via rail. None have occurred in Milwaukee, but…
Recent rail mishaps, including tragic derailments in Canada and Texas have put the focus on rail safety here and in other urban centers.Frac sand and…
Have you noticed longer and more frequent delays at railroad crossings in Milwaukee and throughout the state?Wisconsin Railroad Commissioner Jeff Plale…
You may not often see them, but plenty of trains crisscross Wisconsin these days carrying freight. The state and rail companies have been bringing old…