-
If you ask a group of people what it means to be an American, you might get a different answer from each person.That’s what Race & Ethnicity reporter…
-
Hmong people make up the largest group of Asians in Milwaukee. In fact, the Hmong population across Wisconsin is the third largest in the country, behind…
-
Milwaukee sometimes gets a bad rap for being one of the most segregated cities in the country. But there’s no denying how racially diverse it is.It’s a…
-
The history of the Hmong people in Wisconsin goes back decades, to 1975 when thousands of Hmong were resettled in the U.S. after aiding American troops…
-
Among the many charter and specialty schools in Milwaukee is one that focuses on educating one particular immigrant ethnic group. The Hmong American Peace…
-
The days of the Catholic Mass in Latin are pretty much over. Some Catholics still worship in the old style, but most pray in their native languages. In…