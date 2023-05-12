Hmong-Lao Veterans Day is Sunday in Wisconsin, several events planned

Gov. Tony Evers has ordered flags to half-staff in Wisconsin this Sunday in honor of Hmong-Lao Veterans Day. State lawmakers and Evers created the day of recognition a couple of years ago to honor the thousands of Hmong-Lao veterans who fought alongside the U.S. in the Vietnam War.

After the conflict, many of those soldiers came to the States to avoid retribution from Vietnamese and Lao governments.

Among them is the grandfather of Krystina Yang. Yang is on a committee that's helped organize one of several events around Wisconsin marking Hmong-Lao Veterans Day. She told WUWM's Chuck Quirmbach that the state recognition is much appreciated.

The event Yang is part of is in Manitowoc and has free admission. The Hmong American Friendship Association of Milwaukee is one of the sponsors. Yang is also a bilingual nutrition educator with UW-Extension.

