In December of 1969, the United States held its first military draft lottery in almost three decades. It would decide the fate of young men across the…
The Vietnam War was one of the most divisive times in American history. Not since the Civil War a century earlier had so many Americans found themselves…
On Sept. 24, 1968 — when the Vietnam War was raging — 14 anti-war activists broke into a downtown Milwaukee government building and burned draft records.…
The Vietnam War marked a turning point in American history. The war took place during a time of turbulent social change – the 1960s and early 70s saw huge…
The song Cinnamon Girl, by Neil Young, likely brings listeners of a certain age back to a distinctive point in time... the end of the 1960s, when…
If you live in Milwaukee, you may have driven past Sijan Field on Kinnickinick Avenue in Bay View or the F4C Phantom Jet near the airport on College…
November brings Veterans Day, and also this year the fiftieth anniversary of the major battle in the Ia Drang Valley of Vietnam involving the U.S. Army…
