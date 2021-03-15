-
Updated June 8 at 1:02 p.m. CTMilwaukee County Zoo will reopen on June 18 after being closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus. But it's not all back…
-
On last week's Bubbler Talk, we visited the library at the Milwaukee County Zoo to learn whether visitors to the zoo, years ago, were really allowed to…
-
There are many animals at the Milwaukee County Zoo you wouldn't normally see in the wilds of Wisconsin. Camels, for example, or bonobos or giraffes. But…
-
Growing up, Dr. James Sanger loved wildlife and the outdoors. In college, he studied zoology. So when a urologist notified him of an orangutan with an…
-
The century long history of the Milwaukee County Zoo is as colorful as its animals and attractions. Over the decades, the zoo has collected and acquired…
-
Thanks to a partnership with UWM's School of Freshwater Sciences, bears, seals and other animals at the Milwaukee County Zoo can now go fishing and feast…