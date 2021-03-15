-
Milwaukee’s rivers have slowly been revitalized through a variety of cleanup projects in recent years. But, the estuary — the area in which the Milwaukee,…
-
One day a year for the last 24 years, several thousand volunteers have spread out throughout the Milwaukee River Basin to pick up trash. But this year is…
-
Mussels may not be the first creature that comes to mind when you think about a healthy watershed. But unlike the invasive quagga and zebra mussels that…
-
Milwaukee Riverkeeper describes itself as “a science based advocacy organization working for swimmable, fishable rivers.” Unfortunately, the Milwaukee…