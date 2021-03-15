-
More than half the American troops diagnosed with concussions were transferred from the Iraqi base that was attacked to Germany or the U.S.
-
U.S. officials say that before coming to the U.S., the Iranian citizen and U.S. permanent resident served in Iran's military. His brother is said to have ties to Iran's military and nuclear program.
-
The spectre of nuclear destruction was unleashed at the end of World War II when the United States dropped two nuclear bombs on Japan. From 1945 until…
-
The U.S. and Saudi Arabia claim Iran is behind the attack. Iran denies involvement. Here's what the physical evidence shows.
-
DOJ lawyers want all of Snowden's profits and royalties from Permanent Record,and all of the publisher's assets related to the memoir, to be placed in a special fund benefiting the U.S. government.
-
U.S.-China tensions are rising on almost every front, and there are plenty of parallels to the U.S.-Soviet rivalry. Analysts say competition is inevitable, but doesn't have to lead to confrontation.
-
As NPR's first national security correspondent, and now as co-host of All Things Considered, Mary Louise Kelly has traveled to the far corners of the…
-
The president's 2020 budget plan calls for studying space-based energy weapons as a way to stop warheads. Critics say it didn't work with the "Star Wars" program in the 1980s and it won't work now.
-
U.S. service members will install wire barriers and help monitor the border. However, some in Congress have questioned whether it's a good use of active-duty troops.
-
The U.S. and Russia seem increasingly interested in battlefield nuclear weapons. Arms control advocates fear a return to the darkest days of the Cold War.