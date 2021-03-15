-
Over the last decade, Oak Creek has been evolving and city leaders believe a new housing development will continue that trend.Oak Creek’s evolution began…
-
It took 10 years and over $7 million to create Lake Vista Park in Oak Creek. The project is far more than a facelift of the 98-acre parcel overlooking…
-
Employees at Oak Creek-based Master Lock will spend the next few weeks getting used to a new workspace. Starting Monday, the company begins moving into…
-
If you're a fan of meatballs and do-it-yourself furniture, then get ready. IKEA announced plans for a new store in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. Rumors have been…
-
Oak Creek’s new civic center abounds with sustainable features – natural light pouring into the buildings, LED lights and geothermal heating and cooling.…
-
Leaders of Oak Creek say the Milwaukee suburb is on the verge of a new beginning. The community is developing a main street and city center on land that…
-
When a major employer closes shop, it can leave a big hole in the community. But a different story is underway in Oak Creek, the sprawling suburb south of…
-
The Sikh community is gathering this weekend to honor the memory of loved ones who died one year ago. August 5 marks the one year anniversary of the…
-
It was one year ago that a white supremacist walked into the Oak Creek Sikh temple, opened fire, and killed six worshippers.A number of ceremonies have…
-
Monday is the first anniversary of the deadly shooting at the Sikh temple in Oak Creek. Last August 5, Wade Michael Page, a white supremacist, opened fire…