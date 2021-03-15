-
Thursday’s Milwaukee County Board meeting marked the last time members would meet as full-time supervisors. The job becomes part time, after the April 5th…
-
The O’Donnell parking garage in downtown Milwaukee is in need of repair, and it’s no secret that some supervisors want the structure off county books. The…
-
The topic of what to do with O’Donnell Park bounces back to Milwaukee County supervisors Tuesday. In December, the County Board voted not to sell…
-
After lengthy debate, and an attempt to put the vote off another month, the Milwaukee County Board narrowly rejected the $14 million sale of O'Donnell…
-
Northwestern Mutual hopes to purchase the O’Donnell parking garage and the public park space on top of it from Milwaukee County.With construction underway…
-
It’s public knowledge that Northwestern Mutual would like to buy O’Donnell Park and its parking garage from Milwaukee County. The company wants additional…
-
The county board lobbed the issue back and forth Thursday; only to defer a vote until its December meeting.Rounds of public hearings don’t seem to shake…
-
The park might be better known for its parking garage than the green space on top.Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele wants to take neighboring…
-
Under the plan county leaders and Northwestern Mutual have discussed, the company would pay $12.7 million for the lakefront garage.Milwaukee County would…
-
A Milwaukee jury Thursday found a Random Lake company mainly responsible for the death of a 15-year-old boy in 2010. Jared Kellner was killed and two…