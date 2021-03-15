-
For the next few days, Milwaukee plays host to long track speed skaters working toward making the 2018 Winter Olympic team. The US Long Track World Cup…
This summer in Rio, one athlete holds the distinction of being the only U.S. sailor to represent the Midwest. 26-year-old Annie Haeger of East Troy,…
The 2016 Summer Olympics are about to open in Rio de Janeiro. Among the hundreds of US Olympians who will compete for gold are a host of athletes from…
WUWM's Susan Bence stopped by the town in 2013 to cover their annual downhill competition - racing bar stools on skis.Drummond, a town up in northern…
You say you've been watching hours of coverage of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics? Then you've probably run across biathlon, that seemingly odd hybrid of…
Almost exactly a year ago, speedskater Bridie Farrell rocked the sports world when she went public with the story of her sexual abuse by former teammate,…
The opening ceremonies of the 2014 Winter Olympics will air in the U.S. tonight, but the Games have already been marked by controversy.Ongoing concerns…
Fifteen Wisconsin athletes will be among the American contingent at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. That ties the Badger State for fourth-most in the…
If you spend any time watching the upcoming Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, you’re likely to see a barrage of commercials, in which athletes sing the…
As Olympic fervor builds, long-track skater Brian Hansen continues training exclusively at the Pettit Center in West Allis, preferring the familiar.While…