-
Updated at 5:35 p.m. CTNo one had the opportunity to speak for or against the proposed Kletzsch Park dam project at Tuesday afternoon’s meeting of the…
-
If the last couple of days are any indication, spring may finally be sticking with us. For some people that might mean the chance to get out and work in…
-
The Milwaukee-based advocacy group Preserve Our Parks has rallied for public spaces, noteably Milwaukee County’s beautiful but financially beleaguered…
-
On Tuesday, Lake Effect talked to Guy Smith, the man tapped to be the new director of the Milwaukee County Parks Department. Smith talked about his vision…
-
Late last week County Executive Chris Abele appointed long-time parks employee Guy Smith to become director. Smith has experience at several levels within…
-
Hockey fans in Milwaukee have cheered on the minor league Milwaukee Admirals for several generations. The franchise plays its home games at the UWM…
-
If you have plans to visit the giant IKEA store in Oak Creek, be on the lookout for a 3-foot-tall wooden fence. It's not just for show, it is a wall that…
-
Update 11:50 am:With the message "You Spoke, I Listened," Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele announced the Pay-to-Park Initiative would be removed…
-
Pleasant Valley Park is nestled along the Milwaukee River’s western shore in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood. Long ago, the 23-acre parcel was home to…
-
Milwaukee County is home to 15,325 acres of parkland. There are 158 unique parks are rooted across the region – from Joseph Lichter Park in the north to…