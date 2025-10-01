Wisconsin's first state park celebrates 125th anniversary

Wisconsin’s first state park is celebrating its 125th anniversary. Interstate Park hugs the western border of the state with Minnesota.

The St. Croix National Scenic Riverway runs through the park, creating stunning views of steep rock cliffs. The park’s unique features offer a variety of recreational opportunities all in one place.

The Park's History

The park was formed by glacial meltwater. According to Interstate Park Superintendent Matthew Densow, at the end of the last Ice Age water from present-day Lake Superior started to melt.

"So if you imagine all that water coming through, it hit the basalt and it cracked everything open and that's how we got the Dalles of the St. Croix River," Densow explains.

One unique feature of the park are what's known as glacial potholes.

"When that water was flowing over the rocks it swirled in places, drilling into the rock itself and because of the debris, small rocks, what those formed were glacial potholes. So those are the glacial features that we have here at Interstate Park," Densow says.

Fast forward to the late 1800s when both Wisconsin and Minnesota were working to establish the land along the shared border as state parks. They Minnesota side of Interstate Park was established first in 1895.

On the Wisconsin side, George Hazzard advocated for the creation of the state's first park and ultimately succeeded in 1900.

What To Do in the Park

Densow says the unique features of the park allow for a range of recreational activity from swimming to rock climbing. The park is 1,300 acres with over nine miles of summer trail with an additional nine miles of winter trails. There's a beach for swimming and 82 campsites for people to stay at.

"And of course, we have the glacial potholes along the western terminus of the Ice Age Trail," Densow says.

If people want to learn about the park, they can visit the Ice Age Interpretive Center where visitors can watch a short video about the Ice Age Trail and learn about the glacial features of the park.

Densow recommends starting off a day at the park at the Pothole Trail. "Now it's a rather short trail, but you could see the glacier potholes, the Old Man of the Dalles Rock Formation, fantastic views of the Dalles of the St. Croix, and then you're right at that western terminus of the Ice Age Trail. From there, we always suggest people head down by our beach area, catch some of our other bluff trails, such as Summit Rock, Echo Canyon, River Bluff. Then from there, enjoy a nice picnic along the St. Croix River. If you have desire to fish, we have many access points for you to fish either along the river or around our lake as well," Densow says.

Densow says a personal highlight of the park is the Point Loop winter trail. "You get to see the farthest end of the park, and you actually get to see the lower Dlles of the St. Croix River. It's also a great place to see eagles and other birds of prey that are utilizing the river as places to hunt or just kind of sun themselves in the morning light," Densow explains.

Plan a Fall Visit

As the leaves begin to change it’s a perfect time to plan a trip to check out the fall colors at Wisconsin’s oldest state park. Travel Wisconsin's Fall Color Report is a great resource for planning any trip around the state this time of year.

"We all know the fall color season is so beautiful, but it can be really brief," Amanda Weibel with Travel Wisconsin explains. "And so with the Fall Color Report, you really can maximize every moment. So you can select a specific area on the map, like Interstate Park. I'm seeing that the estimated peak for fall color is currently reported as the third week of October. Or you could filter the report to find the best currently reported fall color if you're looking for a spur-of-the-moment trip," Weibel says.

The report also offers recommendations for nearby dining, lodging, and other activities and events to plan a fall trip around.