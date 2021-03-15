-
Richard Hedderman is a local poet, author and educator at the Milwaukee Public Museum, where he also coordinates the creative writing programming. His…
-
Milwaukee poet Richard Hedderman serves on the education staff at the Milwaukee Public Museum, which often gives him writing inspiration. Here's a poem…
-
Along with the discussions and marches for Black Lives Matter, another phrase people are learning more about is “white privilege.” It’s a term that refers…
-
Shaun Ranft is a Lake Effect sports contributor and the former editor of the website The Sports Post. But as much as he loves sports, Ranft 's true…
-
Shaun Ranft is a Lake Effect sports contributor and the former editor of the website The Sports Post. But as much as he loves sports, Ranft says his true…
-
Milwaukee poet and Lake Effect contributor Jenny Benjamin, reading Closer to Sundown.Closer to Sundown Are those willo-the-wisps to lead me along a new…
-
An unscheduled snow day inspired this most recent poem from Lake Effect contributor Ed Makowski:Driving behind a plow truckwatching the driver choose…
-
The winter solstice can be tough. As the day with the shortest period of sunlight in the year, it can be a grim reminder of the cold weather and sunless…
-
For hunters in Wisconsin, deer season began at the crack of dawn on Saturday, Nov. 17. It's a date on the calendar that moved Milwaukee poet Ed Makowski…
-
95 years ago, the tomb of Egyptian pharaoh King Tutankhamun was unearthed. It had been closed since 1352 BCE and its discovery kicked off a world wide…