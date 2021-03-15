-
Researchers analyzed the lingering harms of of decades-old racist lending policies known as redlining. Their project lets you explore the current impacts on maps of 142 cities.
-
Unarmed black people are much more likely than unarmed whites to be fatally shot by the police. A new study finds that that disparity gets wider in states with more racial segregation.
-
The late Lloyd Barbee is perhaps best known as the lawyer and state legislator who fought to desegregate Milwaukee’s public schools. A new book lays out…
-
The late Lloyd Barbee is perhaps best known as the lawyer and state legislator who fought to desegregate Milwaukee’s public schools. A new book lays out…
-
Milwaukee has become known for its segregation, the racial, ethnic and class dividing lines that keep people from living and interacting with each other.…
-
Milwaukee has become known for its segregation, the racial, ethnic and class dividing lines that keep people from living and interacting with each other.…
-
Milwaukee is known as the most segregated city in America. But often, that designation raises more questions than it answers. Growing up in Milwaukee,…
-
Milwaukee is known as the most segregated city in America. But often, that designation raises more questions than it answers. Growing up in Milwaukee,…
-
While Milwaukee may be considered the United States’ most segregated city, our neighbors just south of us aren’t too much better. Chicago is consistently…
-
While Milwaukee may be considered the United States’ most segregated city, our neighbors just south of us aren’t too much better. Chicago is consistently…